A family dog was mauled to death by two other large dogs front of the owner’s 10-year-old grandson.

The harrowing attack happened along the ‘black path’ in Accrington town centre near to the end of Howard Close.

Police said the child and his grandfather were walking a white Bichonfrise dog called Buddy when it was attacked by two other dogs.

Both of the offending dogs are described as ‘quite large’ and one had a tanned pattern with white patches while the other dog was tanned.

Officers from the Central and Springhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The owner, or person responsible for the control of the dogs at the time, is described as a white male around 5ft 9ins in height, slim build, aged in his 50s.

“This male and the two dogs made back towards Lonsdale Street after the incident.

“Unfortunately Buddy hasn’t survived the injuries he sustained.

“Clearly this incident has caused a lot of distress for the young child who has witnessed the incident.”

The attack happened at around 7.30am on Sunday, August 13.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log reference 0444 of August 13.