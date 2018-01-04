Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former pub landlord who died after a brave battle with brain cancer.

Derek Brogden, of Lord Street, Oswaldtwistle, ran the town’s Heys Inn pub for 17 years as well as the Decorware shop on Union Road, and later became a HGV driver.

The grandfather-of-six was diagnosed with bowel cancer six years ago before developing a brain tumour in March 2016.

Doctors found a further three brain tumours several months before his death and his family were told there was ‘nothing they could do’.

Derek passed away peacefully at home on December 21, aged 61.

His daughter Kim Bottomley said car fanatic Derek was an ‘absolute trooper’ and ‘kept going and battling on’.

She said: “He had bowel cancer initially about six years ago and had part of his bowel removed. He was still working through all his chemo treatment like an absolute trooper. He then had a brain tumour in March 2016 and had half of it removed.

“We found out a couple of months before he passed away that he had another three brain tumours. There was nothing they could do unfortunately. He kept going and battling on. He passed away peacefully at home and myself and my mum were there with him.

“He was fun-loving and always up for a laugh. He always had a massive smile on his face and loved everything, especially his cars.”

Before taking over the Heys Inn, Derek ran the King Street Club in Blackburn. He later worked as a HGV driver for Seaways.

Kim said: “He had always been in the pub business. He had numerous football teams, dominoes and pool teams.

“He loved the whole pub life. He did karaoke, which he really enjoyed. His favourite song was ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and that will be played at his funeral.

"He absolutely loved fast cars. The faster the better. He absolutely loved driving his wagon. It was a massive passion.

“His private car registration was ‘S3 DEK’ which will be at his funeral with flowers.”

Derek leaves his wife Eileen Brogden, children Joanne, Peter, Kimberley, Tara and Odette, siblings Joyce, Ken, Anne and Janet and six grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Friday, January 5, at Accrington Crematorium, at 10.20am, officiated by the minister Angela Riding. Flowers are welcome in lieu of donations.

The funeral director is Oswaldtwistle Funeral Services.