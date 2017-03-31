Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears have been raised over the future of Accrington Victoria Hospital with over £500million NHS cuts set to hit Lancashire.

Hyndburn council warn that the ‘devastating’ cuts, which are part of the government’s NHS sustainability and transformation plans (STPs), will lead to a ‘massive centralisation of NHS services’ and could see the community hospital close down.

The Observer revealed last week how the walk-in centre will stay open another six months until September 2017 before being replaced by new ‘health hubs’ run by a consortium of GPs.

Councillors say the walk-in centre will not get a further stay of execution and fear Accrington Victoria Hospital could be next in the firing line.

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Coun Gareth Molineux said: “We know the walk-in centre is going to go in September as with the Conservative government cuts it’s become unviable.

“Next is going to be the community hospital at Accrington Victoria. Then all the services will be moved from Accrington to Blackburn.

“It’s only a matter of time before the STP kicks in and part of that strategy is to have universal hubs of excellence.

“That will mean Blackburn will close and the A&E will be based at Preston.”

Coun Jean battle said: “The walk-in centre will close at the end of September because the contract comes to an end. The contract cannot be renewed again because it’s been renewed twice already and under European law it has to go out to contract.”

A motion was unanimously approved at the meeting for the council to write to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt for an ‘urgent meeting to discuss the crisis in Hyndburn and provide a fair funding deal’.

The council also called for ‘meaningful public engagement around STPs at the earliest possible stage, including full and accessible publication of the plans’.

Proposing the motion, Coun Glen Harrison said the STPs are ‘being conducted in secrecy with no consultation of patients or staff’.

He also warned that projected £500 million funding cuts of Lancashire will have a ‘devastating impact on health services across Hyndburn’ and lead to ‘downgrading, relocation or closure of our hospitals and satellite clinics’.

He said: “The STP - or slash, trash and privatise programme - has the potential to change the NHS beyond recognition.”