Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Accrington teenager.

Callum Erskine, 17, was last seen near McDonalds in Accrington town centre at 9am on Friday, June 30.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, slim build with short blonde hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms and dark green Nike trainers.

It is thought that he could be in the Accrington or Rishton areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We would urge anyone who has seen Callum or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 138 of June 30th.”