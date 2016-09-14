Fed up residents call on police to put stop to 'crime spree'

Residents have urged police to act after a ‘crime spree’ on a street.

People living on Sandy Lane in Accrington say in the last two months they have been victim to car and bicycle thefts, wall stones from their houses being stolen and antisocial behaviour from people drinking and smoking cannabis in the street.

Lee Whalley, 39, who lives on Sandy Lane with his wife, Caroline and their two children, has had his car, a black Ford Focus, stolen twice, followed by a further attempt to take the vehicle, in just one month.

He said: “The first time we were targeted the glass was broken on our door and the car keys taken off the hook.

“We found it thanks to a shared Facebook post in a secluded spot nearby but then four days later they took it a second time, again leaving it nearby, and then tried to steal it a third time by attempting to saw off the steering wheel lock.

“My wife has taken it very badly and my kids have woken up crying in the night after seeing all the smashed glass.”

He added: “I’m not prepared to let this drive us out.

“We’ve lived here for 12 years and have always felt safe.

“But over the last year we’ve really seen a decline, with antisocial behaviour and kids climbing into our yard.”

Left, Scott Kayley, who lives on Sandy Lane, and Filomena De Vere, right, also from Sandy Lane, whose son had his bike stolen..

Filomena De Vere, 47, said her 17-year-old son’s bike had been stolen.

The mum-of-two said: “I can’t believe how downhill this road has gone.

“It’s very unsettling how people can just come and do that and it makes me nervous.

“My son, Jack, is really angry and upset about it.

“It’s so frustrating and we just feel powerless because nothing’s being done.”

Scott Kayley, 40, and his wife, Claudia, 45, who have lived on the street for 12 years, have also had stones taken off their house but thieves were disturbed by a neighbour before they could take them.

Scott said: “The street has got worse in the last year.

“It makes me worried - we’ve even thought about selling up.

“I’d definitely like to see a better police presence in the area.”

Barnfield ward councillor and the Leader of the Conservative Group Tony Dobson said: “We’re having a bit of a crime spree in that neck of the woods.

“It’s just a bit crazy that when we catch these criminals red-handed, we are not doing enough.”

Accrington Police stepping up patrols in the Sandy Lane area after reports of incidents

Inspector Pam Holgate said: “We have been made aware of a number of incidents in the Sandy Lane area of Accrington over the last couple of months which relate to thefts of paving slabs and either the theft of, or damage to, vehicles.

“We would like to reassure the public that our enquiries are ongoing into these incidents.

“We have received intelligence from members of the public which we are in the process of looking into and acting upon and in the meantime we have stepped up patrols in the area.

“We would ask that members of the public remain vigilant and that they report any suspicious activity or information to us on 101 or through our website at lancashire.police.uk.”

Anybody with information about any of the incidents in the Sandy Lane area, however small, should contact police by calling 101.

Alternatively, they should get in touch with the Neighbourhood Policing Team on 01254 353 103, or by emailing them on accrington.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.