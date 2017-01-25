Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 cars were stopped by police as part of a town centre safety crackdown operation.

Officers from Hyndburn Police were stationed on Fort Street in Accrington on Wednesday, January 25, and issued speeding penalty points to 18 motorists.

Two cars were also seized for no insurance, 10 drivers were given penalty points for not wearing a seatbelt, five vehicles were found with bald tyres and one vehicle had no MOT.

A police spokesperson said: “The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) issued three immediate prohibition notices for defects, meaning the drivers could not leave the site until it was fixed and five delayed prohibition notices which required the driver to have the defect fixed and return or attend a DVSA station.

“We will continue to carry out operations like this to keep you and our roads safe.”