Fifty new homes could be built on derelict land plagued by anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

Plans have been submitted to Hyndburn council to create the development on land off Hopwood Street in Accrington.

The scheme, drawn up by applicant Mr S Holden, would include a mix of two, three and four-bed family properties with front and rear gardens - but would be unable to meet the council’s standard ‘affordable housing’ requirements, due to ‘elevated abnormal costs’.

Ward councillor Munsif Dad said he welcomed the proposals.

He said: “This is long overdue. I have been trying along with the previous councillor Pam Barton to get something done for that area and housing is probably the only thing that can be done.

“We welcome the application as housing is needed. That area was causing a lot of problems to the residents of Hopwood Street and various other streets because of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour and hopefully that can be addressed with the application.”

Hyndburn council normally requires all housing development applications to include provision for 20 per cent affordable housing - available to people below the median household income - however the planning agent said this would not be possible due to extra costs including the ‘sloping nature of the site’, upgrading Hopwood Street.

A design and access statement sent to the council by planning agents The Intelligent Design Centre said the 0.8 hectare site is ‘overgrown in the summer months due to various grasses and weeds’ and there are a ‘few small trees of poor quality to the site’.

It said: “It is intended that the development will incorporate a maximum of 50 two, three and four-bedroom family dwellings of various types, styles and sizes.

"This density will be achieved by mirroring the juxtaposition of houses on Hopwood Street and Perth Street whilst creating a more open spread within the site.

“Such a solution will best address the inadequacies of the adjoining highways whilst creating an enclosed secure centre.

"It is anticipated that there will be dedicated parking spaces for each dwelling in line with adopted highways policies.”