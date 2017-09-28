Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE story of how Accrington and other Lancashire towns attracted some of the biggest black sporting stars is to be told in a new BBC TV documentary.

Sir Viv Richards, Sir Wes Hall and David Lloyd will recall the impact West Indian players made on the Lancashire Cricket League over the last 90 years in the programme ‘Race and Pace: The West Indians in East Lancashire’.

The documentary looks at the impact on the area focusing on amazing stories from three eras.

It looks at the 1960s when increased West Indian immigration to Britain coincided with the golden age of players in the Lancashire League.

One of the most famous players of this era was Sir Wes Hall who played at Accrington.

He still regularly speaks to and visits colleagues from that time.

The film also explores the 1980s when West Indian players were worldwide megastars but the Lancashire towns they played for were in severe decline.

This part of the film focuses on Sir Viv Richards who arrived in a helicopter to a hero’s welcome to play for Rishton.

The occasion was captured by photographers in these amazing pictures.

The documentary begins by focusing on Learie Constantine’s playing days for Nelson in 1930s.

It finishes by looking at the current situation in the league – this year is its 125th anniversary - the make-up of teams and what that says about the area today.

It will be aired on Monday, October 2 at 7.30pm on BBC Four and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer after this.