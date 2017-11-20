Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two films charting an Accrington charity’s work have been nominated for national awards.

DanceSyndrome is celebrating after the double nomination for the Charity Film Awards.

The awards were created to demonstrate that film-making is a powerful modern tool for charities to communicate the value of their work.

The award-winning charity delivers inclusive dance workshops, leadership training and inspiring performances.

Based at St James Court West, its philosophy is that disability should never be a barrier. This ethos has been captured by two independent film-makers in the films.

Preston student Jennifer Smith created inspiring “DanceSyndrome: Dream, Believe, Achieve”, which addresses the fact that half of the 1.4m people in the UK with a learning disability experience chronic loneliness.

It charts DanceSyndrome’s efforts to include everyone.

For the second film, Superabled, filmmaker Natalie Kennedy spent many weeks following charity founder Jen Blackwell in a heartfelt piece of work.

The films can be viewed at www.dancesyndrome.co.uk with a public vote closing on December 15.