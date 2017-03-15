Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final part of an iconic building is set to be demolished.

The 1950s Huncoat Power Station closed down in 1984 and has been a hot-spot for graffiti and vandalism ever since.

The cooling towers were brought down in 1988 and most of the main buildings were torn down in 1990.

A 28-day demolition notification has now been submitted to Hyndburn council’s planning department by applicant George Dunnicliff, of the Derbyshire-based CWC Group, to clear the last remaining building on the site.

In documents sent to Hyndburn council, they state the three-storey brick and concrete structure is now ‘vandalised to the point of dereliction and now in a dangerous condition’.

They said: “It is a derelict dangerous structure which should have been demolished when the main power station was demolished over 25 years ago.

“The site will form part of a larger redevelopment which is currently the subject of a separate planning application.”

CQC Group said the demolition is expected to be completed by April 14 this year and the rubble will all be recycled to produce crushed aggregate.