The final part of an iconic building is set to be demolished.
The 1950s Huncoat Power Station closed down in 1984 and has been a hot-spot for graffiti and vandalism ever since.
The cooling towers were brought down in 1988 and most of the main buildings were torn down in 1990.
A 28-day demolition notification has now been submitted to Hyndburn council’s planning department by applicant George Dunnicliff, of the Derbyshire-based CWC Group, to clear the last remaining building on the site.
In documents sent to Hyndburn council, they state the three-storey brick and concrete structure is now ‘vandalised to the point of dereliction and now in a dangerous condition’.
They said: “It is a derelict dangerous structure which should have been demolished when the main power station was demolished over 25 years ago.
“The site will form part of a larger redevelopment which is currently the subject of a separate planning application.”
CQC Group said the demolition is expected to be completed by April 14 this year and the rubble will all be recycled to produce crushed aggregate.