Hot Topic:

Fire crews monitoring blaze involving 100 tonnes of waste

  Updated
  By

The huge fire at Rakehead Quarry was reported around 10.40pm last night

Fire crews are monitoring a fire involving 100 tonnes of waste near Accrington.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to the incident at Rakehead Quarry on the Kings Highway at around 10.40pm on Thursday, October 10.

John Taylor, from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fire is in quite a rural area.

“One crew from Hyndburn attended and they decided to leave the fire to burn rather than jet water on to it and create a potential environmental hazard of polluted water running off and into water courses.

“Their decision this morning was to continue to allow the fire to burn under their supervision, together with involvement of the Environment Agency and the site owner.”

