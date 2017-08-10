Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters searched a smoke-filled building after fears someone was trapped inside.

Crews from Great Harwood, Hyndburn and Blackburn fire stations attended a fire involving a car that had spread to the doorway of a shop in Great Harwood just after midnight on Thursday, August 10.

Four fire engines were mobilised to the scene, on Blackburn Road, and firefighters searched the property after fears that someone could be in the building. Luckily no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still to be established.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire said: “Four fire engines and crews, from Great Harwood, Hyndburn and Blackburn, were assigned to an incident at which fire had spread from a car to a shop doorway.

“It was feared that someone may be in the building and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus carried out searches, but there were in fact no casualties.

“Three hosereel jets were used to extinguish the fire, which had totally destroyed the car and burnt the shop doorway and window frame, filling the building with smoke. The cause of the fire is to be established.”