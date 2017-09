Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists set fire to a motorcycle in an alleyway.

Firefighters were called to Elizabeth Street in Accrington at 12.45am on Tuesday, September 12, and found the motorcycle on fire in the alleyway behind some houses.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There were no casualties and there was no spread of fire to surroundings.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Police notified of the suspected arson.”