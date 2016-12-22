Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a house in Accrington after fears the occupant might have been trapped inside.

Two crews from Hyndburn and one from Blackburn attended the property on Horne Street at 6.45am on Thursday, December 22.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “In fact the occupant had got outside without serious injury and was checked by ambulance paramedics.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan to extract smoke from the terraced property.

“The fire was in the kitchen, involving a mini-oven.”