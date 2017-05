Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews had to cut the roof and doors off a car after a male driver was trapped inside his car after colliding with a parked car.

Two crews from Hyndburn Fire Station assisted paramedics and police with the extrication of the male on Fielding Lane, Oswaldtwistle at around 5pm on Monday, May 15.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to cut off the roof and doors to allow the paramedics space to get the casualty on to a spine board for the journey to hospital by ambulance.