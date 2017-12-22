Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safety warnings have been issued by firefighters after a kitchen fire in Clayton-le-Moors.

Crews from Great Harwood and Hyndburn were called to Tarn Avenue shortly after 10am on Thursday, December 21, to reports of a fire at a house.

Firefighters said the fire was caused after a pan had been left on the cooker and have warned people to be extra vigilent while cooking and not to become distracted.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon the arrival of crews, it was discovered that the fire had extinguished prior to their arrival. Firefighters identified a pan which had been left on the cooker. There were no injuries reported.

“We would like to stress how important it is to not become distracted and leave cooking appliances unattended while cooking.

“In the event of a fire in a kitchen, or any room within a property, it is important to leave the room, closing the door behind you to prevent fire from spreading.

“Leave the property immediately and contact the fire service. Do not attempt to tackle the fire yourself and do not return to the property for possessions or pets.”