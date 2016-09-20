Firefighters say garage fire in Great Harwood caused by tumble dryer

Clifton Drive in Great Harwood. Picture from Google Maps.

Firefighters were called to a tumble dryer fire in Great Harwood.

Two crews from Hyndburn attended Clifton Drive at around 9.30pm on Monday, September 19, to tackle the blaze in the garage of a detached house.

They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews also assisted in isolating the electrics and used lighting equipment at the scene.

"There were no casualties.”