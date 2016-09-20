How we use Cookies
Firefighters say garage fire in Great Harwood caused by tumble dryer

Two crews from Hyndburn were called to Clifton Drive on Monday night

Clifton Drive in Great Harwood. Picture from Google Maps.

Firefighters were called to a tumble dryer fire in Great Harwood.

Two crews from Hyndburn attended Clifton Drive at around 9.30pm on Monday, September 19, to tackle the blaze in the garage of a detached house.

They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews also assisted in isolating the electrics and used lighting equipment at the scene.

"There were no casualties.”

