Firefighters were called to a primary school to put out a car blaze.

Two crews from Hyndburn attended Hyndburn Park primary school on Park Road in Accrington at around 11.10am on Tuesday, February 14.

Lancashire Fire and rescue Service said the car was on fire in the school yard and they used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson said the fire was caused by a mechanical fault.