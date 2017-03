Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters helped tackle flooding at a house for nearly two hours.

Crews from Hyndburn were called to a property on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors at around 7pm on Friday, March 17 after heavy rainfall and helped pump out eight inches of flood water from the cellar.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The flood water was affecting the electrics in the house and firefighters used pumps to take the water out of the cellar.”