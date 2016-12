Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a house kitchen fire in Baxenden.

Crews from Hyndburn attended Southwood Drive shortly before midnight on Thursday, December 22.

The fire involved a microwave in the kitchen.

A fire station spokesperson said: “The fire was out on arrival but had smoke logged the house.

“Fighters used a fan to blow out the smoke and paramedics were called to give the female occupant a precautionary check for smoke inhalation.”