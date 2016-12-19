Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called out to a ‘serious bathroom fire’ at a house in Accrington.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn attended the mid-terraced property on Sharples Street at 8.50am on Monday, December 19.

Hyndburn Fire Station said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally in a laundry basket.

A spokesperson said: “The fire service received a call stating that the occupier could smell smoke in the house.

“They were advised to leave the house and wait outside for the crews to arrive.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

“The fire is believed to have started accidentally in a laundry basket. Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

“Can we please remind people about the dangers of smoking within your homes and the need for working smoke alarms.”