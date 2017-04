Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blaze involving a skip and a machine outside a commercial premises has been tackled by firefighters.

Crews from Hyndburn were called to Brookside Street in Oswaldtwistle at around 8am on Thursday, April 6.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The fire involved a skip and a machine located outside the main building.

"Firefighters using two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

"There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.”