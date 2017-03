Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a tow truck blaze on an Accrington street.

Crews from Hyndburn fire station were called to Ormerod Street shortly before midnight on Monday, March 27.

No injuries were reported and the fire is believed to have been caused by a fault.

A station spokesperson said: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“The fire is thought to have started due to an electrical fault.”