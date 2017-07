Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after an Accrington town centre pub sign caught fire.

Crews from Hyndburn were called to The Commercial on Church Street at 12.40am on Wednesday, July 5.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it is now under investigation.

A spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and the fire was not reported to have spread further.

"Firefighters were at the scene for 10 minutes.”