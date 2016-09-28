First glimpse: Artist impressions of new £2m Accrington town square

This is a sneak peek of how Accrington’s new £2m town square could look.

Artist’s impressions have been released showing the future area in front of the Market Hall and Town Hall which will commemorate the sacrifice of the Accrington Pals and provide an ‘exciting’ space for large public events.

Under the ‘preferred option’ the two large horse chestnut trees in front of the Market Hall would be felled to open up the area and will include First World War-themed ‘duckboard benches’, tram seats and sculptures evoking the borough’s history.

Work is set to begin on the Heritage Lottery-funded scheme in May 2017 and will be officially opened on November 11, 2018 - the centenary anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Architect David McKenna, of the IBI Group, said they have had ‘very positive’ feedback.

He said: “The aim is to create a town square, but it’s not a square, it’s a street, so we are having to open it up as much as possible and part of that is to open up the views of the buildings as they are fantastic.

"It’s going to have high quality Yorkstone paving and seating which has interpretation relating to the history of the Pals.

Left, how it looks now - the area in front of town hall which will become a new town square. Right, artist impression of 'preferred option' for new town square and public realm space in Accrington.

“We have come up with the outline design which isn’t fixed. It is a general concept of what we want to promote.

“We understand there might be issues with the trees, but that’s not been what people here have been talking about at all. Generally people have been very positive.”

Under the preferred scheme a total of 17 trees, mainly ones ‘recently planted or in poor condition’, would be removed and replaced with 13 new trees.

The town square will be fully pedestrianised with vehicle access only for weddings, deliveries and access to the service yard.

A public consultation in the town hall will run until Saturday, October 1 with the final design agreed by next month before the work goes out to tender between January and April 2017.

Coun Clare Cleary, Hyndburn council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “It’s really exciting and I would encourage as many people to come down and look at it as they can.

“They have come up with some great ideas and it’s going to be a great space for the town so we can hold events and have something to be proud of.”

What do you think of the scheme? Write to our letters page.