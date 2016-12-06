Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first phase of a £15 million housing regeneration project in Accrington is nearing completion.

Property developer PlaceFirst has confirmed it will release the last batch of 17 homes on Booth Street next month as part of a scheme to transform 131 empty Victorian terraces in Woodnook. A children’s play area will also be unveiled.

Pupils from Woodnook primary school have attended a tree planting ceremony at the site, which will also include barbecue facilities.

Work on the new ‘Woodnook Square’ at the Priestly Nook site off Nuttall Street has now been completed and is set to open before Christmas.

Max King, director of projects at PlaceFirst, said the refurbished homes are helping to attract people back to the area.

He said: “We expect to be releasing the final ones very early in the new year. Booth Street is the final street to be refurbished and that will be done by January 2017.

“The public park we have had put in here will be completed ready for use in the new year. We have also just finished work on the Priestly Nook Square and we are hoping to have that open before Christmas.

“It’s been really challenging but it’s fantastic to see it now. We have got a great mix of people living in the area and returning to the area. New people are discovering it and there are people moving from within the borough which is great to see.

“We have had fantastic support from Hyndburn council and we couldn’t have done it without their support and investment.”

Up to 40 more homes ‘pepper-potted’ around Woodnook will be brought back into use in 2017.

PlaceFirst is also offering new residents a rent-free Christmas if they can move in to existing properties before December 21. The offer, which has been running on social media, will create a rent-free period up to January 1, 2017.

David Smith-Milne, managing director at PlaceFirst, said: “2016 has been a great year for PlaceFirst. We’ve completed Phase 1 at Woodnook and welcomed some fantastic residents into our new homes.

“To celebrate this and, as part of the season of goodwill, we thought we’d offer a rent-free Christmas to new households that can take residence before the end of the year.”

Anyone interested should call 0161 434 5810 or email them at Woodnook@placefirst.co.uk quoting XMAS16.