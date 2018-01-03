Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of footballing mums have scored with a £610 donation to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Twelve months ago, 17 mums whose kids play for Globe Bullough Park junior football club in Accrington began training as a way of staying fit.

After playing several fundraising matches, the mums nominated the NICU at Burnley General Teaching Hospital as their chosen charity.

Amanda Leach, whose son Nathan, nine, plays for the club’s under-11s, said: “The team started as a chance for mums of children who play at Globe to understand the game and also to have fun and keep fit.

“We are very proud to be able to support our local NICU which provides excellent treatment and care for local mums and their babies.”

Coach Ben Taylor said: “The final match at Bullough Park was against Rosegrove mums’ team who also donated and helped boost the final donation to a wonderful £610.”

Denise Gee, fundraising manager for East Lancashire Hospital’s charity ELHT&me, said the funds raised will help upgrade and develop services ‘above and beyond the NHS standard’.