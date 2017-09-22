Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former town centre bowling alley is set to be turned into a 24-hour gym.

National health club chain Jett Gyms could move into the old 1st Bowl unit at The Viaduct in Accrington which has stood empty since 2013.

Globe Enterprises, which owns the unit, has applied to Hyndburn council for permission to change conditions on a planning application which was approved in November 2015.

These would include splitting the 9,800 sqft unit into two smaller 5,000 sqft and 4,800sqft units and allowing the business to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Planning agents Indigo Planning said the condition changes ‘will meet the business requirements of the new operator, Jett Gyms, who wish to operate 5,000 sqft of the existing retail/leisure unit as a 24-hour gym’.

In a statement, they said: “Jett Gyms is a chain of 24-hour health clubs with various health clubs throughout the UK. The full 9,800 sqft unit has been empty since consent was granted, therefore this application ought to be looked upon favourably as it will utilise a longstanding vacant unit.”

A decision will be made by planning officers in the next few months.