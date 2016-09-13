How we use Cookies
Former Gladiators star Ace proves a knockout with school kids

Warren Furman visited pupils as part of the Light of the Crossroads church festival

Warren Furman

A former Gladiators star proved to be a knockout hit with schoolchildren in Accrington.

Warren Furman, who played Ace on the cult ITV show in the 1990s, attended Benjamin Hargreaves and Green Haworth schools to talk to children about the pitfalls of fame and fortune.

Furman, who is a Christian, visited events in Clayton-le-Moors, St John’s Church in Baxenden and the Platt Social Club in Accrington as part of the ‘Light at the Crossroads’ church festival.

He also donned a Roman Gladiator-style outfit and challenged brave pupils and staff to fight him on an inflatable wrestling arena.

Julie Nichol, headteacher at Benjamin Hargreaves primary school, confirmed that the 44-year-old was ‘ace’ with the children.

She said: “He came dressed up as a Roman Gladiator and he explained all the different parts of the gladiator outfit and what they meant.

Former Gladiators star Ace with children at Green Haworth primary school.

“He told us how he earned a lot of money and was never happy until he became a Christian. Then he challenged one of the children to a duel.

“We then went outside to a massive inflatable with sumo wrestler suits and dumbbells and two children fought each other. He then had a competition with one of our teachers and our teacher won. The pupils loved it. They were thrilled to bits and he was lovely with them.”

After finishing Gladiators, Furman was also known for his appearances on the BBC show DIY SOS.

Rev Ian Enticott, vicar of the United Benefice of Accrington St James and St Paul, said: “He talked to everyone about the armour of God being the Bible and how he had become a Christian and didn’t need all that external armour any more.

Former Gladiators star Ace with children at Green Haworth primary school

“He was also talking about celebrity culture and how when he was a lad he wanted to be famous and have lots of money. He got that and then found it was really quite empty.

“At his height he was earning £2,000 an hour and had all the flash cars.

“He said he found that he didn’t have any friends and the ones he did have were all based on his money.

“He shared a bit of that with the children to let them know that being rich and famous isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“It really engaged the children and they had a great time. People found it quite challenging and encouraging.”

Accrington name to be restored to House of Commons under new proposals

The Boundary Commission plans would see the Hyndburn seat enlarged and renamed

Accrington prepares to honour its Battle of the Somme Pals

July 1 marks the centenary of 'the worst day in the history of the Battle Army'

  1. Accrington
    Two Accrington beauty spots set to be declared Local Nature Reserves
  2. Hyndburn
    Accrington name to be restored to House of Commons under new proposals
  3. News
    Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son
  4. Oswaldtwistle Mills
    Britain's Got Talent star performs at carers ceremony
  5. Stanhill
    Anger as £32,000 heritage trail hit by vandals just weeks after launch

