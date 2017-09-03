Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former soldier has pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Joseph David Arnfield, of Barnes Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to assaulting Stefan Golec on April 23 this year.

The 24-year-old has been bailed to appear at the court for sentence on September 22.

Mark Stuart, defending, said Arnfield has several previous convictions but the ABH charge is ‘the most serious violence offence upon his record’.

He told the court: “The defendant told me today that he has got an interview at Fulwood Barracks.

“He had previously been in the Scots Guards and had been dishonourably discharged because he was found with cannabis, but the regulations have now been relaxed and he has got an interview go back in the army.

“That may be something pertinent from the court’s point of view in any event.”

Judge Mark Brown said Arnfield was a ‘man of mature years with a track record of offending’.

He said: “You have had the good sense to plead guilty to charge of actual bodily harm. I’m going to adjourn the sentence and direct that a pre-sentence report be prepared upon you.”