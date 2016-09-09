Formers Bailey's Bar could be turned into restaurant

A former town centre nightclub could be turned into a restaurant under new plans.

Bailey’s Bar, on Church Street in Accrington, closed down last year, but proposals have been submitted to Hyndburn council to transform it into a restaurant and bar.

The late 19th century building, part of the town centre conservation area, was previously used as a toy shop and earlier as Baileys Ltd selling silk, hosiery, costumes and hats.

Documents sent to the council by planning agents Partek Design Services, on behalf of applicant Ryan Phillipson, said the scheme will provide ‘much needed’ jobs.

It said: “The proposal involves the re-use of an existing building which currently will continue to fall into a state of disrepair and suffer vandalism as well as being a potential target for squatters.

“The owner recently acquired the building in 2015 and currently also owns a number of properties within the vicinity.

“The premises have been vacant for a period of time and have attracted minor levels of vandalism.”

A decision will be made in the next few months.