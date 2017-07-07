Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men from Acrington have been arrested after a shotgun was fired through the window of an Accrington house.

The incident took place on Richmond Hill Street at around midnight on the night of Wednesday, June 28.

Police say a single shot was fired through the front window and no-one was injured.

On Friday they said that two men from Accrington, 20 and 24, have been arrested and released under investigation.

A 28-year-old-man from Accrington has been arrested and bailed and a 29-year-old man from Accrington remains in custody.

Police are linking that shooting to an earlier incident on Richmond Road in Accrington on June 5 where a 60-year-old woman was injured after a shot was fired at a house.

There were also a number of children present in the house at the time, police said.

Detectives believe the incidents are part of ongoing dispute between two groups who are known to each other.

UPDATE: Accrington shooting 'part of ongoing dispute' - police

They have said the behaviour shows a ‘blatant disregard for public safety’.

Two men aged 26 and 28, both from Accrington, a 25-year-old from Blackburn and a 30-year-old from Rossendale, have been arrested and released under investigation.

Three more men aged 22, 25 and 25, all from Bradford, were later arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and also released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our first consideration is public safety and we will be doing all we can, along with our partner agencies, to make sure that anyone at risk, including children, is safeguarded.

“We have met with local community key contacts and will continue with these meetings. We have been invited to Friday prayers to provide an update.

“Although these incidents are not directed at the wider public we appreciate the concern things like this cause.

“A number of arrests have already been made and our investigations are continuing.

Gun shot fired at car during fight involved 'armed' men

“There are extra patrols in the affected areas and we would urge anyone with concerns to approach an officer.

“We are using a variety of tactics to disrupt the activities of these individuals and we expect to make further arrests in the near future.

“We would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or they can link in with their local CBM or PCSO.

“Please leave a message for the Hyndburn Local Policing team on 01254 353103 and we will get back to you.”