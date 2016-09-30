How we use Cookies
Fury as hundreds of tyres dumped on country lane

Residents say Clinkham Road in Great Harwood has become a 'hotspot' for flytippers

Hundreds of tyres dumped on Clinkham Road.

Hundreds of tyres have been dumped on a country lane in Great Harwood.

The tyres were spotted on Clinkham Road by local resident John Duckworth on the morning of Wednesday, September 28. Other waste has also been left on the road close to the water treatment works.

John, who walks up the road every day, said the road is becoming a ‘hotspot’ for flytippers and is ‘very dispiriting’.

He said: “It must have been dumped overnight as it wasn’t there the day before. All the tyres have been cut off their rims.

Flytipping on Clinkham Road in Great Harwood.

“It’s obviously somebody who was scrapping the metal and who thought it was easier and cheaper to tip them on a country lane than pay to get rid of them.

“They just have a law unto themselves and aren’t bothered about what a mess it makes or the cost to the council.

"We shout at the council about these things but it’s not them dumping it.”

He added: “The tyres were blocking most of the road but somebody has moved them to the side so you can get past.

“It’s very dispiriting. There are volunteers in the town trying to look after the place and keep it tidy and then you get these guys coming along and dumping it.”

