Environment Agency officials have been called in to deal with a possible fly infestation caused by dumped rubbish.

Industrial fly-tipping at a warehouse in Oswaldtwistle has led to fears of a new outbreak of flies in the town for the second time in five years.

Councillor Peter Britcliffe says tonnes of waste has been left at the old Lancashire shopfitting site on Stonebridge Lane.

He says the environmental heath department has already visited the site to inspect whether the flies that have already appeared in the area are similar to the strain that plagued the town in 2012.

The Oswaldtwistle representative for the council visited the site and says the Environment Agency has already been informed, adding that some residents have been complaining of flies in the area over the weekend.

Coun Britcliffe said: “People have been complaining about flies in their houses.

“I’ve met the council and I’ll be meeting with the Environment Agency. They will identify which flies these are because people are concerned if they can be harmful.”

In the summer of 2012, Oswaldtwistle was hit by a swarm of flies as a result of more than 13,000 tonnes of industrial waste being dumped on Nook Lane, site of the former NIPA Laboratories. Two men later received large fines in relation to the incident.

Hyndburn council has confirmed that the Environment Agency is leading the investigation and liaising with the land owner.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is currently working with Hyndburn Borough Council and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service to resolve the potential issue in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

"We understand the issues that the local residents are facing at the moment. We want to re-assure the community that we are working to resolve the issues and that the investigation is ongoing.”

The councillor adds that if it is the same type of fly as in 2012, they have measures in place.

He added: “If it is identified as the same strain, then Hyndburn Borough Council will arrange to have spraying done.

“Some people in Oswaldtwistle spent a very uncomfortable weekend in because of it and all the agencies need to work to get this problem out of the way.

“What we don’t need is the return of the ‘Ossy Mossy’.”