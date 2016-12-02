Baxenden residents were treated to free pies and cakes at their annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Around 100 parents and children gathered at the junction of Southwood Drive and Manchester Road on Thursday night.

he lights were switch on by friends Jennifer Robbins and Kate McLaughlin who earlier this year raised £1,500 for a new defibrillator outside the Baxenden Village Club.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones and Mayor Tim O’Kane also attended the event and support was provided by the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Police Cadets.

A Christmas fair was then held at Baxenden St John’s primary school.