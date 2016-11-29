Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV pictures have been released following four separate shoplifting incidents in Accrington.

The first theft happened at the Argos store on Blackburn Road on Saturday, November 12.

The next incident happened at the Boots chemist store on Broadway on Wednesday, November 23.

The third incident happened at the Wilkinsons store on Market Way on Thursday, November 24.

The final incident happened at the Vodafone store on Friday, November 25.

Officers want to speak to the men in each of the CCTV images in connection with the respective incidents.

Anyone with information call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353714 or 101 quoting crime number ED1617456 for the Argos incident, log number 317 of November 23 for the Boots incident, crime number ED1618297 for the Wilkinsons incident and crime number ED1618121 for the Vodafone incident.