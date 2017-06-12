Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners of all ages and abilities have taken part in a fun run in memory of teenager Megan Lee.

The 15-year-old from Oswaldtwistle died on New Year’s Day from a suspected severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway.

Her family organised the 5km fun run at the Woodlands in Clayton-le-Moors in her memory and to raise funds for the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

A total of 275 people took part in the race on Sunday morning and raised nearly £3,000.

Adam and Gemma Lee, parents of St Christopher’s High pupil Megan, said they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support and said it ‘keeps us going’.

Adam told the Observer: “The support we’ve had from people in Hyndburn and across Lancashire has been overwhelming. That support really keeps us going and we continue to help people with allergies and raising awareness.”

Gemma said the day had been “overwhelming”, adding: “I don’t think we expected this amount of people, so for us it just shows how much Megan was loved.

“If we can help another family and stop another family going through what we are then that would be the best result for us.”

Megan’s aunt Kerry Ainsworth, who helped organise the event, said: “It started off where I put a little event on Facebook to do it with family and friends and exploded within two hours into a big event.”

Hyndburn Mayor and Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said it was a ‘privilege’ to help start the fun run.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see so many people here today.

“When we think of the tragic events of New Year’s Day and Megan’s death you really wonder what good can come out of that.

“But when you look around today you see the good in that it’s raising awareness of anaphylaxis.”