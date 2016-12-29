Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who have transformed a derelict pub into a thriving business are celebrating its first birthday.

Stuart and Melanie Blackledge took over The Hyndburn Restaurant and Bar between Clayton-le-Moors and Great Harwood and have turned around its fortunes.

More than 350 meals are now served every weekend and regulars are enjoying taking part in a weekly quiz and the addition of a cocktail bar and breakfast menu.

The couple, who were supported with a £40,000 investment from Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, said they ‘love living her and running a pub’.

Stuart said: “It’s been a whirlwind of a year. Everybody has been so friendly and encouraging. Feedback from locals is that it is much nicer living close to a thriving pub, rather than a derelict one.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for supporting us in the last year and to thank the community for making our family feel so welcome. Hyndburn Bridge is definitely home.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, who visited the pub to mark the celebrations, said it is a ‘fantastic business’ and has become a ‘community hub’.

He said: "As well as providing more than 20 jobs in the constituency, the pub has contributed to Hyndburn’s community spirit, having been transformed from a derelict building into a community hub.

"Stuart and Melanie are doing a great job, at a time when British pubs are sadly on the decline.

"I wish Hyndburn Bridge all the best and hope its successful opening year is replicated in 2017."

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars, added: “Stuart and Melanie have done a great job with the Hyndburn Bridge Restaurant and Bar. Great service is second nature to them.

“The Hyndburn Bridge closed because it didn’t appeal to enough people. Customers want comfort and great quality food and drink.

"The investment gave them the first and the Stuart and Melanie and their team work hard to provide the rest, ensuring they meet and exceed customer expectations.”