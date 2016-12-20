The video will start in 8 Cancel

Great Harwood was transformed into a nativity scene with families and children travelling around the town to see Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, the Three Kings and donkeys in the stables.

Around 300 people gathered at Churchfield House for the start of the ‘Roaming Nativity’ which was introduced by Father Christmas.

They then walked in groups to a nearby inn - St Bartholomew’s Church - where they were turned away by the innkeeper before heading towards Memorial Park to see Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a stable.

Rev Chris Krawiec, of St Bartholomew’s Church, said it was a ‘fantastic success’.

He said: “We had about 300 people this year. Last year was the first time we did it and we had 90 people. We have been a victim of our own success.

“We wanted to do something a little bit special and we are dealing with a very special event. We wanted to try and keep a bit of that Christmas magic and sparkle.

“While it works we will continue to do it.”