A service commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Battle of the Somme has been held in Accrington.

Residents, dignitaries and Royal British Legion members gathered at the Accrington Pals memorial at Church Street Gardens next to St James Church to commemorate one of the biggest battles of the Great War and the sacrifices made by the Pals.

The service was attended by Hyndburn Mayor Peter Britcliffe, MP Graham Jones and council leaders and was officiated by Rev Gerald Higham.

Poems including A Soldier’s Cemetery written by John William Streets were read out, wreaths were laid and the Last Post was also played during the service.

Coun Britcliffe said: “It’s always a poignant event. This year was the 101st anniversary and it’s important that we continue to remember the Accrington Pals.

“There are many people in the town who are descendants from them and an important part of our history.”

On the first day of the Battle of the Somme on July 1, 1916, the Accrington Pals suffered severe losses and more than 600 men were injured in the offensive.