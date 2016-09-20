How we use Cookies
GALLERY: Thousands soak up the sun at Gatty Park fun day

  • Updated
  • By

The park was packed with people enjoying the festivities for the Community Solutions North West fundraiser

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate a family fun day.

The event was held on Saturday, September 17 at Gatty Park with a whole host of family activities on offer including rides on spinning teacups, a penalty shoot out, bungee run, raffle, tombola, a visit from a fire engine and entertainment with a DJ and compere.

The Parlour cafe at Elmfield Hall was also open to visitors for the

Community Solutions North West (CSNW) fundraiser.

All proceeds from the event went towards CSNW’s Support Solutions service, which helps vulnerable individuals and families in the Accrington community.

Visitors enjoy the festivities at the CSNW family fun day at Gatty Park

Managing director Deborah Clark said: “It was a massive success. We have thousands of people turn up, the sun was shining and it was enjoyed by all ages. We were able to raise enough funds to get our minibus on the road to support our befriending groups and the whole park was filled with people from the community of Church and beyond.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part. We had support from local businesses and a special thanks to our volunteers and staff who gave up their Saturday to help out.”

