Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Oswaldtwistle

A boy aged 14 has been held on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Oswaldtwistle. The teenager was arrested after police were called to reports of a shooting shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered a 32-year-old man had been shot in the chest at an address on Barnard Close. The wounded man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

AccringtonBody found in barn after search for missing Accrington man
Phillip Heap, 41 had last been seen on Oak Avenue, Rising Bridge this morning
AccringtonRobber grabs schoolgirl in attempt to snatch mobile phone
The incident happened outside St Christopher's High School in Accrington
AccringtonCashier threatened with kitchen knives in 'terrifying' attempted robbery
The raid at Bargain Booze in Accrington follows another knifepoint robbery at the store's Oswaldtwistle branch
AccringtonAppeal set to swell numbers of funeral goers for Navy veteran Ernest Capstaff
Armed Forces groups asked for people to attend Accrington Crematorium on October 26
NewsFour people injured in two-car crash on Elton Road
Access to Grane Road by the Holden Arms has been blocked off by the emergency services while debris is cleared
HyndburnHyndburn haunts ready for Halloween fun - your events guide
More than 20 businesses are taking part in Accrington's first 'Trick or Treat Week'
Accrington and Rossendale CollegeFifty new care industry jobs on the cards after Hyndburn firm nets £6m contract
Townfield Care will also offer placements to Accrington and Rossendale College students
