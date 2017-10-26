News gallery

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Oswaldtwistle

A boy aged 14 has been held on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Oswaldtwistle. The teenager was arrested after police were called to reports of a shooting shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered a 32-year-old man had been shot in the chest at an address on Barnard Close. The wounded man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.