Couch to 5k run Mercer Park

NewsgalleryCouch to 5k run Mercer Park ShareByJon Macpherson10:02, 20 MAR 2017Mercer Park, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, United Kingdom. 'Couch to 5k' Race Over 100 people will take part in a special 5km run at Mercer Park. They only started running 10 weeks ago after being self-confessed 'couch potatoes' and have been training three times a week to take part in their first ever 5k run. The people involved are aged between children up to 70 years old. 18 March 2017. Photograph Credit : Sean Hansford1 of 33Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane starts the race. Mercer Park, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, United Kingdom. 'Couch to 5k' Race Over 100 people will take part in a special 5km run at Mercer Park. They only started running 10 weeks ago after being self-confessed 'couch potatoes' and have been training three times a week to take part in their first ever 5k run. The people involved are aged between children up to 70 years old. 18 March 2017. 