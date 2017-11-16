Load mobile navigation
Lee Holt funeral

  1. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The courtage arrives..1 of 11
  2. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The principal mourners arrive..2 of 11
  3. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The principal mourners arrive..3 of 11
  4. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..4 of 11
  5. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..5 of 11
  6. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..6 of 11
  7. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..7 of 11
  8. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..8 of 11
  9. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..9 of 11
  10. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..10 of 11
  11. Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..11 of 11
M65Multi-vehicle collision on M65
Police say up to three vehicles are involved
Whinney HillJackknifed lorry causing traffic chaos near Accrington tip
Drivers have been warned to avoid Whinney Hill Road
AccringtonCCTV appeal after theft from Accrington supermarket
The items were stolen from Asda on November 1
AccringtonPICTURES: Hyndburn remembers our fallen at series of services
Thousands of people paid their respects at commemorations over Remembrance weekend
CourtsAccrington defendants up before the courts
Our regular serving from Blackburn Magistrates Court
NewsMourners wear red for Accrington funeral of Liverpool fan Anthony Armstrong
Anthony, 33, was electrocuted in a tragic incident at Preston railway station
NewsAnthony Armstrong funeral
Lancashire ConstabularyPICTURES: Hundreds say goodbye to Lee Holt at his funeral in Accrington
Dad-of-two Lee, 32, died from a gunshot wound last month
NewsLee Holt funeral
