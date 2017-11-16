Lee Holt funeral

NewsgalleryLee Holt funeral ShareByJon Macpherson10:22, 16 NOV 2017Updated10:26, 16 NOV 2017Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The courtage arrives..1 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The principal mourners arrive..2 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The principal mourners arrive..3 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..4 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..5 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..6 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. The coffin is carried in to the church for the service..7 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..8 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..9 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..10 of 11Funeral of murder victim Lee Holt at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road in Accrington. Floral tributes outside..11 of 11