Megan Lee service and memorial garden unveiling

  1. Parents Adam and Gemma Lee with son Owen on the new memorial bench.1 of 26
  2. Megan Lee's friends remember her during the service at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.2 of 26
  3. Megan Lee's friends show their grief during the service for her at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.3 of 26
  4. Pupils walk with candles during the service for Megan Lee at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.4 of 26
  5. Head teacher Ruchard Jones during the service for Megan Lee at St Christopher's CE High School in Accrington.5 of 26
  6. Adam and Gemma Lee with Megan's brother, Owen, during the service for Megan Lee at St Christopher's CE High School.6 of 26
  7. Megan's father Adam Lee drinks of the blood of Christ durong the memorial service7 of 26
  8. Family, friends and Year 10 & 11 pupils.8 of 26
  9. Megan Lee's friends remember her during the service at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.9 of 26
  10. Pupils light candles during the service for Megan Lee at Acrington St Christopher's CE High School.10 of 26
  11. A photograph of Megan Lee, on screen, above the memorial service at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.11 of 26
  12. Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, who was a pupil at St Christopher's High School in Accrington.12 of 26
  13. Fellow students gather to remember Megan Lee in the new memorial garden set up in Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.13 of 26
  14. Father lawrence sprinkles the Holy Water.14 of 26
  15. Megan's father, Adam Lee, sprinkle holy water over the memorial garden site.15 of 26
  16. Father Lawrence with the family in the memorial garden.16 of 26
  17. Family members shed tears in the memorial garden.17 of 26
  18. Megan's friends help to plant the tree in front of Accrington St Christopher's CE High School in memory of Megan Hill.18 of 26
  19. A tree is planted in front of St Christopher's CE High school in Accrington in memory of Megan Lee.19 of 26
  20. Family, friends and fellow pupils gather at the new remembrance garden for Megan Lee at Accrington St Christopher's CE High School.20 of 26
  21. Father Lawrence helps Megan's brother, Owen, to sprinkle water over the site.21 of 26
  22. Family members shed tears in the memorial garden.22 of 26
  23. Megan's family helps to plant the tree in front of Accrington St Christopher's CE High School in memory of Megan Hill.23 of 26
  24. Megan's family helps to plant the tree in front of Accrington St Christopher's CE High School in memory of Megan Hill.24 of 26
  25. Megan Lee's brother, Owen, helps to fill the hole in planting the tree outside the school.25 of 26
  26. Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle. She passed away on January 1, 2017, after suffering a suspected severe allergic reaction.26 of 26
