Hyndburn has gone to the polls as the people of Britain decide who they want to be the next Prime Minister.

The general election typically takes place every four to five years, but on April 18 Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election ahead of the start of negotiations on the UK leaving the European Union.

The polls closed at 10pm. Votes are now being counted and results will begin to come in from the early hours of the morning.

The Accrington Observer will bring you all the action throughout the night and reporter Jon Macpherson will be at the count at Accrington Town Hall to give you the results as they are announced.

Follow our live blog for updates.