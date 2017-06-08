Hyndburn has gone to the polls as the people of Britain decide who they want to be the next Prime Minister.
The general election typically takes place every four to five years, but on April 18 Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election ahead of the start of negotiations on the UK leaving the European Union.
The polls closed at 10pm. Votes are now being counted and results will begin to come in from the early hours of the morning.
The Accrington Observer will bring you all the action throughout the night and reporter Jon Macpherson will be at the count at Accrington Town Hall to give you the results as they are announced.
Verification process still going
I’m hearing that there will be another 30-40 minutes of verifying the ballot papers before the count can begin.
Once the verification is done then I will be able to bring you the turnout figure.
'If I lose I'll be in the job centre on Monday' - Graham Jones
Graham Jones praised the ‘positive’ campaign run by Labour in Hyndburn and hopes it will help him retain his parliamentary seat.
He said: “It didn’t need to be a nasty campaign. The great lesson here is lets talk about the good things in life. lets talk about Britain being great rather than attacking each other.
“I always said you treat triumph and disaster as equal imposters. We have been campaigning in Hyndburn since October because of the county council elections.
“I’m not thinking of anything other than sleep which is what I said in 2010 when I won.
“I have personally worked really hard, sometimes too hard. I will continue to work hard for Hyndburn if I’m re-elected and if not I will be in the job centre on Monday morning.”
Graham Jones slams Theresa May
Hyndburn’s Labour candidate Graham Jones has slammed Theresa May and said ‘the nasty party is back’.
He said: “The exit poll is a complete shock. I think voters have made their minds up in the last 24 hours.
“I think this has completely backfired on her and I think it’s a toxic set of circumstances.
“She has run an abysmal campaign, a negative campaign and I think the voters have seen through that.
“I’m not attacking the Tories, it doesn’t matter which party does it.
“In Hyndburn we’ve had 20 leaflets all attacking Jeremy Corbyn day after day. People know Jeremy Corbyn has his faults, I know he has his faults, but our party can’t be anything other than hopeful.
“Theresa May’s six years as Home Secretary have been completely exposed.
“She had the arrogance to think the country could give her a landslide. Rather than look after the Union, she is more interested in the Tory party.
“The nasty party is back.”
Graham Jones pictured with election manager and Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson
Newcastle beats Sunderland in race to be first seat to declare
Newcastle has beaten its arch-rival Sunderland to be the first constituency to declare a General Election result.
For 25 years over the last six general elections, Sunderland has beaten all-comers by running a slick operation, having runners sprint with the ballot boxes into the hall and using bank tellers to count votes.
In 2015, the well-oiled machine was able to declare the city’s three MPs within an hour and a half of the polls closing, before anyone else had been named a winner.
But tonight Newcastle City Council declared the first winner, with Labour candidate Chi Onwurah winning the seat of Newcastle Central at 11pm.
This was six minutes ahead of Houghton and Sunderland South which declared first in 2015.
First seat declared
Good news so far for Labour. They have held onto Newcastle Upon Tyne Central.
Les Jones on Lib dems in Hyndburn
He said: “We’ve had a reasonable response. We’ve not had a lot of people speaking to us about Brexit, it’s been things like the NHS and school funding.
“We know the constituency voted 66pc Brexit last year but that leaves us 34pc to play with.
“If we could get all of those we would be very pleased.”
Liberal Democrat candidate Les Jones arrives
Liberal Democrat candidate Les Jones has arrived at Accrington Town Hall with his election agent Stuart Bramhill.
Speaking about the national exit poll, he said: “From our point of view it’s hopeful. It’s better than it could’ve been.
“The Liberal democrats have virtually doubled their seat numbers and that bodes well for us here.
“I will be reasonably happy if this Conservative government lose their majority. Of course it’s just an exit poll and things can change.”
Cautious reaction to exit poll from leading Tory and Labour figures
Conservative and Labour figures reacted cautiously to the exit poll predicting Theresa May could have lost her overall majority.
Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon told the BBC: “This is a projection, it’s not a result.
“These exit polls have been wrong in the past.”
Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell also warned against reading too much into the prediction, saying: “We have to have some scepticism about all polls at the moment.”
Sir Craig Oliver, former director of communications at Downing Street for David Cameron, told Sky News: “If this is true, if this is accurate in CCHQ there will be deep and lasting shock.
“It was the biggest gamble a politician has taken for a long time and if that exit poll is right, it’s failed.”
Former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell said the poll results showed Mrs May’s Brexit strategy had failed and insisted his party would be reluctant to make deals with other parties.
He told BBC News: “Tim Farron made it very clear, he said no pact, no deal, no coalition.
“We’ve had our fingers burned by coalition, I don’t need to tell you that, so I find it very difficult to see how Tim Farron would go back on what he has already said and indeed to persuade the membership of the Lib Dems that a coalition was a good idea from our point of view.”
Verification process has begun
All the ballot boxes have now arrived at Accrington Town Hall and the verification process is underway.
Once this is completed then the count will begin.
Hyndburn in the national spotlight
There is certainly a lot of national media here for tonight’s General Election result.
Hyndburn is one of the ‘100 to watch’ constituency seats by the Press Association.
I think many are expecting a close battle than it has been in recent years between Labour and the Conservatives.
Campaign reaction to UKIP in Hyndburn
Janet Brown said: “We have had a few people saying ‘sorry we are going to have to vote Tory because we don’t want Jeremy Corbyn in.
“After what happened in Manchester and London people’s thoughts have changed slightly. Some people have though that both Labour and Conservative are not strong enough to deal with what’s to come.”
Janet Brown's reaction to exit poll
Janet Brown feels tactical voting has played its part in the election and is ‘spoiling democracy’.
She said: “It’s what I thought would happen (hung parliament prediction).
“I wish people would have voted with their heart and not what they thought they had to vote to get something they really wanted.
“I feel they voted for someone because they didn’t want the other. It doesn’t give a true picture of what the nation is feeling.
“It gives false information to whoever is Prime Minister.
“It’s tactical voting. I just feel it’s spoiling democracy.”
Hyndburn UKIP candidate Janet Brown arrives at Town Hall
Sterling plunges after exit poll
The pound plunged following a shock exit poll that indicated that the Conservatives have fallen short of an overall majority, resulting in a prospective hung parliament.
Sterling fell over 1.5% to 1.27 US dollars following the poll, which shows the Conservatives are set to be the largest party but 12 short of the 326 required for a parliamentary majority.
Against the euro, the pound plummeted over 1% to 1.13 euros.
If the poll is proved correct, a resurgent Labour will end up with 266 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 14 and the SNP on 34.
Do exit polls get it right?
The broadcasters’ exit poll has a good record in predicting the overall result since the BBC and ITV started pooling data in 2005.
In 2015, the poll predicted the Tories would win 316 seats (they actually won 330) and Labour 239 (they managed 232).
In 2010, the poll predicted the Tories would win 307 seats, which was almost spot on. They ended with 306 (although arguably 307, if you include the Speaker John Bercow). Labour got 258, or just three more than the 255 the poll predicted.
In 2005, the exit poll got Labour’s seat total exactly right - 356. It was over-optimistic where the Conservatives were concerned, however. The poll said they would get 209 seats. They actually got 198.
Here we go...
The first ballot papers have started to arrive at Accrington Town Hall.
We expecting the result to arrive by 3am, unless a recount is necessary.
Exit poll
Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election looks set to cost her overall control of the House of Commons, according to an exit poll released after the June 8 general election.
The BBC/Sky/ITV poll suggested the UK was heading for a hung parliament, with Conservatives 12 seats short of the 326 they need for an absolute majority in the Commons.
The poll put Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34, Liberal Democrats on 14, Plaid Cymru on three and Greens on one.
Theresa May pictured during a visit to Simon Jersey in Althm last week.
EXIT POLL: Conservatives: largest party, no overall majority
Good evening everyone and welcome to the Hyndburn general election count.
I’m here at the Accrington Town Hall and I’ll with you right through the night to bring you the latest news, the result and reaction.