Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE battle of who will represent Hyndburn in Parliament is hotting up, as we asked the four parties vying for your vote to pitch their plan for the future of the borough.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Labour and the UK Independence Party are all fielding candidates in next week’s general election on June 8 and all are hoping to rally support around their vision for Hyndburn and Haslingden.

Janet Brown, UKIP

I’ve lived in this constituency for almost 60 years. Your views matter to me.

I want to ensure that the views of people here are represented in Parliament.

UKIP allows its politicians to vote independently meaning you can always be assured of your opinion being heard.

So you’ll never be in the position of the constituency voting one thing and the MP being unable to represent your beliefs again.

I don’t aspire to a political career.

I do however care passionately about our country and the changes happening within it.

I want to ensure that not only do we come out of Europe, but that we the people of Hyndburn and Haslingden get the best possible deal for our area when that happens.

Our local schools, hospitals, doctors and public services are all overstretched.

The cuts have affected them drastically.

It is vital we make changes and not more cuts otherwise we are going to end up with no future for our children; no health service and no law and order. We aim to keep parks and libraries open and take a firm hand on the fly tipping.

Little things matter.

Please take a look at our fully costed manifesto.

Support us to make changes rather than cuts.

Let’s protect our traditions and make sure we bring back common sense and always put people before politics.

Kevin Horkin, Conservative

The main issue in this election is the best Brexit deal for the British people and the choice of negotiator between the strong and stable leadership of Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour in Hyndburn campaign on local issues alone, don’t mention Jeremy Corbyn in their leaflets or promotions but he is the issue.

Polls reveal that only the Conservatives or Labour can win in Hyndburn. Locally the choice is between a Conservative candidate who campaigned for Brexit or a Labour candidate who supported Remain.

66 per cent of the Hyndburn electorate voted to leave the EU, they need a Brexit MP for a Brexit borough, someone in tune with their thinking.

A vote for Labour sends Corbyn to negotiate Brexit.

Kevin Horkin is a born and bred local boy, first job Accrington market at 16, opened his first shop in the town at 20, the youngest ever Hyndburn Borough Councillor at 22.

The Manchester bombing proves we need to take back control of our borders, restrict immigration from the EU and control our courts.

We need to be tough on terrorism, Conservative governments have thwarted lots of terrorist plots since 2010 and will not give in to terrorists.

A vast majority of pensioners in Hyndburn will be better off under Conservative plans. Pensions will increase by 2.5 per cent until 2020, so increase by £1,000 since 2010.

Most receiving social care at home will be better off as the amount of assets disregarded before contributions are made, rises from £23,500 to £100,000, more than the median average price of a house in Hyndburn.

No school will be worse off as Conservatives add £4 billion to the education budget and make sure every school will not lose out under the formula.

We will keep taxes down, not increase VAT, or borrow large amounts of money for our children to repay.

Graham Jones, Labour

Regardless of who’s in power, Hyndburn and Haslingden needs a hardworking MP who will stand up for its residents, not an MP who will stand aside for Theresa May.

And as a former factory worker who’s lived here all my life, I’m standing so that I can continue to work hard for a constituency I care passionately about.

Over the last seven years, I’ve stood up in Parliament and campaigned against the slashing of police officers, the closure of community pharmacies and the underfunding of nurseries.

I also played a leading role in saving the Great Harwood Health Centre, obtaining millions in grants for local businesses and securing £9 million funding for regeneration projects.

My priority has always been this area, which is why I’ve lobbied the Government to extend the M65 and widen the M66, campaigned for a direct rail link to Manchester and spoken out against the closure of local bus services.

After listening to residents’ and businesses’ complaints in Great Harwood, I fought for tougher measures against rogue scrap metal dealers and was proud to spearhead legislation in Parliament for better licensing and tougher sanctions.

I’m a local man and I’ve supported local institutions like St James Church, Sunday markets and our libraries.

I am proud to have led efforts in Haslingden to preserve the Mary Hindle Centre, which now houses Veterans In the Community – a great charity with which I’ve worked closely.

If re-elected, I will stand up for our young people, who are faced with growing class sizes, fewer teaching assistants and an end to free school meals.

I’ll also stand up for our elderly who are now faced with a ‘triple whammy’ on their pensions, winter fuel payments and social care.

Having helped over 9,000 constituents, I know that we need a local MP who will stand up for this great constituency.

Les Jones, Liberal Democrat

I am a retired educational professional and have lived in the Accrington area all my life.

I worked for many years as teacher, department head, lecturer, and as examiner and senior examiner for GCE, GCSE and A level.

Much of this work was in the Hyndburn area, the rest in the wider North West of England.

This Tory Government has cut local government finances to the bone.

As well as the obvious things like roads etc such cuts have knock on effects for the social care services.

Tory ministers might shed crocodile tears for many who require care.

The fact is that councils, particularly in the North West, have been left in the invidious position of having to curtail care for our most vulnerable people.

Even their latest policy, that’s the one known as the dementia tax which has been subject to a massive U turn, would not work as councils haven’t the money to pay out for care while they wait for the sale of a dementia sufferer’s house.

Shameful policy.

We must defend the environmental policies, the investment in science and technology, membership of such things as the European Medicines Agency, which we have enjoyed as members of the EU.

Make no mistake all these are in jeopardy with the Tories’ hard Brexit.

And don’t forget, the Labour Party has acquiesced in this Tory scheming.

Liberal Democrats would put a penny in the pound on income tax to protect our NHS and social care.

We would end the public sector NHS pay freeze. We would fight for equal status for mental health.

We believe in the best possible education for all children. Lib Dems have pioneered the pupil premium, investing in children who might otherwise fall behind.

Virtually all research proves that Grammar Schools are bad for the vast majority of children, yet the Tories push on with this ideologically-driven nonsense.