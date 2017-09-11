Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old girl was among casualties taken to hospital after a two-car collision near Oswaldtwistle.

Emergency services were called to Elton Road in Belthorn at around 10am on Sunday, September 10, after a collision between a Renault Clio and a Citroen Picasso.

Lancashire Police said the Clio ‘somehow lost control’ as it was travelling along Elton Road and collided with the Picasso, which had three people on board.

The young girl, who was a passenger in the Picasso, was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with bruises.

A 50-year-old woman, who was a front seat passenger in the Picasso, had to be freed by firefighters and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with suspected back injuries.

The driver of the Clio, a 20-year-old man from Barnoldswick, also suffered suspected back injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The road was closed for four and a half hours for accident investigation and clean-up works to be carried out.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to the scene shortly after 10.15am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The call for firefighters came from the Ambulance Service reporting a collision involving a number of vehicles, including a car in which someone remained trapped.

“Two fire engines and crews, from Blackburn and Hyndburn, responded and firefighters used hydraulic equipment in the rescue of a woman trapped in a car.

“Air and road ambulances took the injured to hospital.”

Police area appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles before the incident to call 101 quoting log number 447 of September 10.