Girl airlifted to hospital with head injuries after falling from horse

It's not known if the injuries are life threatening

A girl has been airlifted to hospital with head injuries after falling off a horse.

The incident happened last night just before 7pm in Stonefold Village, Rising Bridge.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called at 6.47pm last night from Stonefold Village.

A spokesperson said: “A female approximately 15 years old had fallen off a horse.

“She had injuries to the head and was taken by helicopter to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Mountain Rescue were also on the scene along with a rapid response vehicle. It is not known whether the injuries are life-threatening.”

A spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they had sent out a search and rescue helicopter to the incident after receiving a call at around 8pm last night.

