An eight-year-old girl has been injured in a three-car collision in Accrington.

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road near to the junction of Monk Street shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, August 23.

Lancashire Police said three cars were involved in a collision on the road and an eight-year-old girl, 20-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have suffered injuries.

It is unclear whether the casualties were pedestrians or travelling in the cars.

One side of the road was blocked off with traffic backed up towards Church.

A North West Ambualnce Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.56pm. Based on the information from the caller we were told it was a potential road traffic collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian.

"We sent a rapid response car and an ambulance and also had the helicopter dispatched but that was stood down."It appears to be that it's likely to be very minor injuries so we may or may not even convey to hospital."